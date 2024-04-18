Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 90,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 46,562 shares.The stock last traded at $53.47 and had previously closed at $53.68.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

