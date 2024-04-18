Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 107,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 72,550 shares.The stock last traded at $63.66 and had previously closed at $63.57.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
