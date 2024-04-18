Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 107,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 72,550 shares.The stock last traded at $63.66 and had previously closed at $63.57.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,017,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 117,633 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

