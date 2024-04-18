iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 547,593 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 150,287 shares.The stock last traded at $45.97 and had previously closed at $46.05.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,484,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after acquiring an additional 70,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 610.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 526,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 71,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 475,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.