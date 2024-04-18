iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 114.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISCG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $42.96 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $515.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.