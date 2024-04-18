JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Target Price to $55.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,638,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after buying an additional 4,264,043 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after buying an additional 2,121,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% during the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.