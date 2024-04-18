Key Financial Inc Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VLO opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.40.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

