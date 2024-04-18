Key Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1,456.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,842,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 208,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.43 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

