Key Financial Inc Has $149,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Key Financial Inc reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $179.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.