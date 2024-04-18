Key Financial Inc Has $62,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after buying an additional 371,020 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,430,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,292,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $195.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $205.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.52.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

