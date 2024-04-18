Key Financial Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $179.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $187.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

