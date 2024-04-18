KickToken Price Hits $0.0232 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $1,202.62 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011182 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.06 or 1.00515499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010340 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003572 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02325287 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,201.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

