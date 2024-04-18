Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $152,000 in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,855 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 223,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

