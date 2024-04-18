Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 557 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 156,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2,487.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $270.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.86 and its 200 day moving average is $280.69.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

