Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,400 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in OSI Systems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OSI Systems by 160.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSIS opened at $134.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average is $126.55. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

