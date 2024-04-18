Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.70

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.70 and last traded at $45.91, with a volume of 52560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $817.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.86%.

Insider Activity at Middlesex Water

In related news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $482,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 290.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 71.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

