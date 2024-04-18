Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 13,800 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

