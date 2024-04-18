Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 86,377 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 86,377 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $155.45 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $495.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

