Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,893 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.56 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

