Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 75 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.0 %

PNC opened at $147.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

