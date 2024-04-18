Oakworth Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

