Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $12.87 on Thursday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $655.98 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $296.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.74 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

