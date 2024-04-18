Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $154.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.