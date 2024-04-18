Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $256,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $702,606,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.61. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

