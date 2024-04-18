Oakworth Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,090 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 671,290 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $120,352,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 234,132 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,180,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 300,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 519,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWN. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

