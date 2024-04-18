ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Down 4%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. 33,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 547,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $644.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.04.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $4,707,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 241,860 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.