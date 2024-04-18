Pacific Wealth Management Has $14.46 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pacific Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 8.3% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.46. 681,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,520. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

