Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 152,818 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Paychex by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 466,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $119.14 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

