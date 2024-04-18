Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Prologis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Prologis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.27.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average is $122.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.