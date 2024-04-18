ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) were up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 8,771,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 11,270,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,219.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 61,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.