Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) versus Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Critical Contrast

Pyxis Tankers and Plains All American Pipeline are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Plains All American Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers N/A N/A N/A Plains All American Pipeline 2.39% 10.48% 4.33%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $50.60 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Plains All American Pipeline $48.71 billion 0.26 $1.23 billion $1.39 12.77

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Plains All American Pipeline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Plains All American Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pyxis Tankers and Plains All American Pipeline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 0 0 0 N/A Plains All American Pipeline 2 2 6 1 2.55

Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus target price of $18.96, suggesting a potential upside of 6.81%. Given Plains All American Pipeline’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plains All American Pipeline is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Dividends

Pyxis Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Plains All American Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Plains All American Pipeline pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plains All American Pipeline has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline beats Pyxis Tankers on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of four tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars. This segment provides terminaling, storage, and other facilities-related services, as well as merchant activities. The NGL segment is involved in natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation, and terminaling. This segment also includes ethane, propane, normal butane, iso-butane, and natural gasoline derived from natural gas production and processing activities, as well as crude oil refining processes. Its NGL components are used for various applications, such as heating, engine, and industrial fuels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Plains GP Holdings, L.P.

