Qtum Market Cap Achieves $399.85 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.82 or 0.00006161 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $399.85 million and $66.09 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.95 or 0.04869287 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00055812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003179 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

