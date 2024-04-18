Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 80,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 602,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 304,205 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,412,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 275,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,218 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

