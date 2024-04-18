Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Up 3.5%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. 3,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 30,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ramaco Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

