Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 44632523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
Red Rock Resources Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07.
Red Rock Resources Company Profile
Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.
