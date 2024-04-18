RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.56.

RNG opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

