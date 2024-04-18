River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $109.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day moving average of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -124.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

