River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 5,097 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $25,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The firm has a market cap of $597.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $338.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

