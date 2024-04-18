Robert J. Morgan Buys 2,993 Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Morgan acquired 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,360.60.

Strathcona Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Strathcona Resources stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,296. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$20.16 and a 52-week high of C$34.98. The firm has a market cap of C$7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.44.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.09). Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$869.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Strathcona Resources Ltd. will post 4.4259502 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.57.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

