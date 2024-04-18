Robert J. Morgan Buys 2,993 Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Morgan acquired 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,360.60.
Strathcona Resources Trading Up 1.3 %
Strathcona Resources stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,296. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$20.16 and a 52-week high of C$34.98. The firm has a market cap of C$7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.44.
Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.09). Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$869.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Strathcona Resources Ltd. will post 4.4259502 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Strathcona Resources Company Profile
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
