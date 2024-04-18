Robert W. Baird Raises WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $285.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $272.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of WEX opened at $229.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.82.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in WEX by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

