Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BDJ stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
