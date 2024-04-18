Sfmg LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in APi Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.