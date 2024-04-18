Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO opened at $235.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

