Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 37,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 22,174 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.82.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Sky Harbour Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.53). Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 213.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sky Harbour Group Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYH. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 935.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

