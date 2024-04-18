SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 5,152,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 53,949,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.75.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.