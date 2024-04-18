SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,272,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 2,016,712 shares.The stock last traded at $71.52 and had previously closed at $71.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

