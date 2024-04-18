Steph & Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Steph & Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,744 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

