Steph & Co. Sells 5,481 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Steph & Co. reduced its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 177.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 136,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Doximity by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,236,000 after purchasing an additional 616,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 67,363 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,518,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 11.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 215,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $25.16 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Doximity from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Doximity

Insider Activity

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.