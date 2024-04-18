Strid Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Strid Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,021 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,013,000.

BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,013. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

