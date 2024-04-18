Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.85%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

