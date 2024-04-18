Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

Xylem Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE XYL opened at $126.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

